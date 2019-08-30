|
Madolin Y. Chrisp
Carmel - 91, passed away August 4, 2019. She was born August 4, 1928 in Little Rock, AR to Adrian Lee and Naomi Mundt. She is survived by Lynette Chrisp, daughter in law, grandsons Neil Chrisp (Chelsea Sparks Chrisp) and Jared Chrisp. Great-grand children Emory and Nolan Chrisp. Madolin is preceded in death by her children Adrianne Leigh Chrisp and K. Brett Chrisp.
A memorial service will be held at Bussell Family Funerals in Carmel, IN on August 30th 11am - 1pm.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 30, 2019