Services
Bussell and Bell Family Funerals
1621 E. Greyhound Pass
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 587-2001
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Bussell and Bell Family Funerals
1621 E. Greyhound Pass
Carmel, IN 46032
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Madolin Chrisp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madolin Y. Chrisp


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Madolin Y. Chrisp Obituary
Madolin Y. Chrisp

Carmel - 91, passed away August 4, 2019. She was born August 4, 1928 in Little Rock, AR to Adrian Lee and Naomi Mundt. She is survived by Lynette Chrisp, daughter in law, grandsons Neil Chrisp (Chelsea Sparks Chrisp) and Jared Chrisp. Great-grand children Emory and Nolan Chrisp. Madolin is preceded in death by her children Adrianne Leigh Chrisp and K. Brett Chrisp.

A memorial service will be held at Bussell Family Funerals in Carmel, IN on August 30th 11am - 1pm.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Madolin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now