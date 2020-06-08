Madonna Belcher
Lebanon - 89, died June 7. Funeral services are 11 a.m., June 11, at Myers Mortuary, Lebanon, IN. Visitation is 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment at Lincoln Memory Gardens in Whitestown.
Full obituary and online condolences: myersmortuary.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.