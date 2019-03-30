|
Madonna Harper Moore
Indianapolis - Madonna Harper Moore, 90, Indianapolis, passed away March 27, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Jan Moore Eveleigh, Cheryl Moore Keeler, five grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Monday from 2-3pm at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd. A Celebration of Life will follow at 3pm Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 30, 2019