Services
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 849-3616
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Madonna Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madonna Harper Moore


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Madonna Harper Moore Obituary
Madonna Harper Moore

Indianapolis - Madonna Harper Moore, 90, Indianapolis, passed away March 27, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Jan Moore Eveleigh, Cheryl Moore Keeler, five grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Monday from 2-3pm at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd. A Celebration of Life will follow at 3pm Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
Download Now