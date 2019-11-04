|
Madonna Rose (Loges) Bouwkamp
Indianapolis - Madonna Rose Bouwkamp, 87, of Indianapolis, passed away on November 2nd after a short illness. Born in 1932 in Lafayette, Indiana, she was the daughter of Andrew Charles Loges and Anna Cecilia Klinker Loges. She graduated from St. Francis High School in Lafayette.
She married Gordon Bouwkamp in August 1952, moving to Indianapolis in 1966. Madonna was preceded in death by Gordon in 1992.
Madonna was an incredibly loving and supportive mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with a fierce pride in and strong relationship with all of her family. She was a source of strength, humor, and connection for all who knew her. She was an extraordinarily social and gregarious woman with a wide circle of good friends and maintained a dizzying social calendar right up until her recent hospitalization. From her hospital bed, even though she could not talk, she asked to be handed the phone out of habit.
Madonna was devout in her faith and a member of St Pius X Catholic church. She was also an avid sports fan (including football, basketball, NASCAR, and especially all things Notre Dame), as well as a euchre, poker, and dominoes player.
She is survived by her children; Gary (Dorothy Sheets), of Farmington Hills Michigan, Jo Ellen (David Jones), of Palmyra Tennessee, Brenda (Richard Bradley), of Carmel, Judy (Robert Feldman) of Indianapolis, and Alan (Janet Close), of Fishers; along with eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Also surviving are her twin sister, Mildred Kestner of Fort Meyers Florida, and younger sister Joyce Jasheway of Indianapolis. She is survived by a number of nieces and nephews, with a special bond with her godson, Duane Jasheway.
Calling will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Flanner Buchanan- Broad Ripple on Thursday, November 7, 2019 with a rosary at 7:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church on Friday, November 8th, at 10a.m. Burial will be in Lincoln Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Catholic Charities.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019