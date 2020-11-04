Maefair Cooprider
Plainfield - Maefair Cooprider, 99, of Plainfield, passed away November 2, 2020. She was born October 24, 1921 to the late Benjamin and Edna (Bottom) Burger in Jasonville, IN. She was a member of the Eastern Star, Rebekah Lodge and the White Shrine. She was a salesperson for L.S. Ayers for 18 years retiring in 1988. Maefair is survived by two daughters, Judy A. (Randall) Timberman and Nancy Robertson; 2 granddaughters, Amanda (Andy) Wilson and Lisa (Bruce) Sorrels; 6 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard L. Cooprider. Calling and services will be private. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Plainfield. Arrangements by Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, Plainfield.