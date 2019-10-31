|
Maestro Raymond J. Leppard
On October 22, 2019, Maestro Raymond Leppard passed away due to complications from a fall.
Details regarding his extraordinary life and career can be found at https://www.IndianapolisSymphony.org.
A private funeral service will take place at Crown Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery, followed by a memorial celebration on January 13, 2020 at 5:00 PM at the Hilbert Circle Theater. The latter will be open to the public.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019