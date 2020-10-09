Major (Ret.) John Aaron, Jr
Indianapolis - 96, passed away on Tuesday October 6, 2020 surrounded by family. John was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on August 12, 1924. His beloved parents, John Aaron Sr., and Thelma Gee Aaron, brother, James Aaron, sister, Lela Mae Aaron Guess, wife, Helen Faye Hughley Aaron, daughter, Thelma Aaron Crumes, and son John Arthur Aaron all preceded him in death. John attended both primary and secondary schools in Little Rock Arkansas. After graduating from Dunbar High School, he joined the Merchant Marines, and later on the Army. John was a World War II Vietnam Veteran and earned the rank of Major while in the service. John was one of two male nursing students at Provident Hospital School of Nursing graduating in 1957. John continued his study of nursing and became a Registered Operating Room Nurse. John worked for Richard L. Roudebush, VA Medical Center until he retired. John was a member of Association of Operating Room Nurses (AORN), John became a Mason while residing in Little Rock, Arkansas and later joined Central Lodge #1 in Indianapolis, Indiana, John became a Shriner with Persian Temple, #46, John joined the Constantine Consistory #25 and John was elevated to the 33rd Degree of Masonry. John is a Past Master of Central Lodge #1 and a honorary Past Potentate with Persian Temple #46. John was a dedicated member of each of these organizations and will be remembered fondly by those who will continue to make positive changes in the community. John is survived by his daughter Pia Shabazz, son, James Ronald Aaron; seven grandchildren, Candace Hyde, John CM Aaron, Allison A. Aaron, Mekhi AA. Shabazz, Rhianna G. Aaron, Rolhondo G. Aaron, Rhyan G. Aaron; Six great-grandchildren, Wesley Aaron Curry, Jaada Janice-Nicole Curry, Maya Gabriella Aaron, Naohmy Marie Aaron, Rhyan Amarhy-Jamal Aaron, and Jamila Symone Robyn Aaron. John loved and cherished each of family members and their love and support kept him going each day. John is fondly remembered by other family members and friends. Visitation will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 from 10-12pm at Lavenia & Summers 5811 East 38th St. Funeral service will follow at 12pm. Burial will be held at Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock. Please share an online memory of John at www.laveniasummers.com