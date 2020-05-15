Malinda Belton
Malinda Belton

Indianapolis - Malinda Darlene Belton, 65, of Indianapolis, passed May 5, 2020. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 1:30 to 2:30 at G.H. Herrmann East Street Funeral Home, 1505 S. East Street. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions limiting public gatherings please refrain from hugging, shaking hands and practice social distancing. A Memorial service will be held by the family. For full obituary please visit www.ghherrmann.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Visitation
01:30 - 02:30 PM
G.H. Herrmann Funeral Home
Memorial service
