Malinda Belton
Indianapolis - Malinda Darlene Belton, 65, of Indianapolis, passed May 5, 2020. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 1:30 to 2:30 at G.H. Herrmann East Street Funeral Home, 1505 S. East Street. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions limiting public gatherings please refrain from hugging, shaking hands and practice social distancing. A Memorial service will be held by the family. For full obituary please visit www.ghherrmann.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 15 to May 16, 2020.