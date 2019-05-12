Services
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Malinda Lee Connell "Lin" Haltom Obituary
Malinda Lee "Lin" Connell Haltom

Indianapolis - Malinda Lee "Lin" Connell Haltom, 59, Indianapolis, passed away May 9, 2019. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m., Monday, May 13, 2019, in the chapel at Carlisle - Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville. The funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in White Lick Cemetery. Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to read the complete obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 12, 2019
