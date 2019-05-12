|
Malinda Lee "Lin" Connell Haltom
Indianapolis - Malinda Lee "Lin" Connell Haltom, 59, Indianapolis, passed away May 9, 2019. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m., Monday, May 13, 2019, in the chapel at Carlisle - Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville. The funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in White Lick Cemetery. Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to read the complete obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 12, 2019