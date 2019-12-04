|
Manuel Apraez
Fishers - Manuel Apraez, 86 of Fishers, passed away on Monday December 2, 2019. He was born on February 24, 1933 in Pasto, Colombia to the late Benjamin and Celia (Paredes) Apraez. Manuel was very proud of his Colombian roots. He was an avid Yogi, dedicating much of his time to the practice as a member of the Indianapolis and Carmel Meditation Centers. Manuel worked as an electrical engineer for Thomson Electronics, where he invented and patented designs for cordless phones.
Manuel is survived by his sons, Fernando Apraez and Benjamin (Stacy) Apraez; grandchildren, Christina Apraez, Karina (Antwan) Pasley, Marco Apraez, Reina Apraez, Nicolette Apraez, Carolina Apraez, Fiona Apraez, and Sofia Apraez, and great grandchildren, Quentin Apraez, Kaitlyn Apraez, Christian Apraez, and Bobby Driver, Jr. He is preceded in passing by his loving wife of over 50 years, Teresa Apraez; and sons, Freddy Apraez, and Manuel Angel Apraez.
Friends and family are invited to gather on Friday December 6, 2019 from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm at Flanner Buchanan - Hamilton Memorial Park (4180 Westfield Rd., Westfield, IN 46062), where a graveside service will begin at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Heifer International (http://fundraise.heifer.org/ManuelApraezMemorial). Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019