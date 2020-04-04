|
Manuel "Manny" Poseck
Indianapolis - Manuel F. "Manny" Poseck, Indianapolis beloved husband of 72yrs of Juanita Poseck, was born in Temuco, Chile, S.A. on April 5th 1923. He went to Heaven to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 4th, one day before his 97th birthday. Manny came to the USA in 1971 and became a proud citizen a few years later. He was a mechanical engineer and worked all his life in the brushes manufacturing business. He was a humble and generous man who was known to all his family and friends as the greatest story and joke teller. He also leaves behind his only child, Sylvia (Harold) Schubert, Grandchildren Steven (Roni) Schubert, Heidi (Jon) Allen and 5 grandchildren. Lincoln, Olivia and Mason Allen and Jane and Ben Schubert.He also leaves behind many family members in Chile. He was a surrogate Dad to his beloved nephew Robert and his family and to many other nieces and nephews.A special thanks to his Pastor John Ray at Southeastern Baptist and his congregation for their visits, love and support during his 3years of illness. There are no words to express our gratitude to Dr. David Mandelbaum and his entire staff at Franciscan Hospice for their loving and compassionate care. We are eternally grateful. Due to the Corona virus restrictions, there will be a private family graveside service. Arrangements entrusted to Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory - Franklin Township Chapel.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020