Mara Louise Dial
Indianapolis - 81, passed away October 15, 2020. She was born Mara Louise Walker on June 6, 1939 in Bloomington, IL, to Vernon Livingstone Walker and Agnes Lucille Campbell Walker. Mara moved to Peoria, IL, as a child where she met the love of her life, Stephen Joseph Dial in Junior High School. She and Stephen were married January 4, 1957, and she graduated from Manual High School in Peoria that same year. Living in Peoria, Mara gave birth to three children, Diana Dee Dial Reynolds (Douglas), Joseph Paul Dial (Kathy) and Lynn Ann Dial Wade (David). In 1971, Mara and Stephen moved their family to Indianapolis for his work at American States Insurance. Soon Mara began working for Foremost Insurance Company and worked there for 15 years.
Upon retiring, Mara devoted herself to her kids and their growing families. She delighted in being called "Grandma" and later "Great-grandma". All of the grandchildren fondly remember the fun at grandma's pool. She loved puzzles, especially crossword puzzles and could often be found sitting at her dining room table completing a crossword in ink!
Mara was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Robert L. Brown and Vernon L. Walker; her husband; and two grandsons, Joseph Livingstone Reynolds and Stephen Joseph Reynolds. She is survived by her sister, Lois Wolgan of Peoria, her children and their spouses; nine grandchildren, Natalie (Eduardo) Martinez, Adam (Meg) Reynolds, Nathan (Melissa) Reynolds, Kayla (John) Graham, Shane Reynolds, Jacob (Kayla) Wade, Olivia Wade, Andrea (Sam) Wade and Erin Kivett; and 13 great-grandchildren, Gideon, Hazel, Simon and Charlotte Reynolds; Elli, Gavin, Betsy and Ada Graham; Grace and Stephen Martinez; Indiana Reynolds; and Alba and Troy Kivett.
Mara will be sorely missed. The world is a little dimmer without her brilliant smile. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. Funeral services will be Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Irvington Presbyterian Church, 55 Johnson Avenue. Masks and social distancing will be required at both locations.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Deacon's Family Service Fund, Irvington Presbyterian Church, 55 Johnson Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46219. www.shirleybrothers.com
