Marc Alan Gehlbach
Zionsville - Marc Alan Gehlbach, 48, of Zionsville, passed away November 22, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. He was born December 24, 1970 to Richard and Carolyn Gehlbach of Carmel, IN.
Marc was a graduate of Carmel High School and Ivy Tech Community College. He joined the Carmel Fire Department family in 2006, where he dedicated his life's work to the CFD Family that never left his side throughout his 13 years of service and during his last few days of life. Marc lived every day a hero. He was the first to help others by not only giving them his time but his talent. Those who knew him best would describe him as confident, funny, and selfless. He was a man of few words and never wasted them complaining.
Survivors include his son, Wyatt Levi; girlfriend, Jacquelyn Fuller; parents, Richard and Carolyn Gehlbach; siblings, Eric, David, Teresa (Adam Baxmeyer), Amy (Joey O'Neill); nieces and nephews, Amelia, Alan, Elsie, Jack, and Quinn.
Marc gave his last gifts to the world as an organ donor, carrying on his legacy as a hero even after he is gone. His family and friends will forever be proud of him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hoosier Burn Camp in his memory at http://hoosierburncamp.org/
Family and friends will gather at 10 am on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 14598 Oak Ridge Rd, Carmel, IN 46032, where the Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1 pm.
Please visit www.bussellfamilyfunerals.com to read Marc's complete obituary.
Bussell Family Funerals, Carmel-Westfield is privileged to assist the family in arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019