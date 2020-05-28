Marc Keller
Indianapolis - Marc Keller, 33, Indianapolis, died Sunday, May 24, 2020. A time of gathering will be 10am-12pm Saturday, May 30 at Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, 1202 S. Lynhurst Dr., Indianapolis. View complete obituary at singletonmortuary.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 28 to May 29, 2020.