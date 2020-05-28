Marc Keller
Marc Keller

Indianapolis - Marc Keller, 33, Indianapolis, died Sunday, May 24, 2020. A time of gathering will be 10am-12pm Saturday, May 30 at Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, 1202 S. Lynhurst Dr., Indianapolis. View complete obituary at singletonmortuary.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Singleton Community Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Singleton Community Mortuary
1202 S. Lynhurst Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46241
(317) 885-7585
