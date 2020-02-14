|
Marcele (Marcy) Ann Marie Goldman
Indianapolis - Marcele (Marcy) Ann Marie Goldman, 65, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away on February 11, 2020. She was born on May 12, 1954 to Robert (Bob) and Ruth {McKhann} Goldman.
Marcy's greatest joy in life was becoming a mother to her two sons, during her 25 year marriage with Tony Cox. Her next greatest accomplishment in life, and her adulthood pride and joy, were welcoming her two grandchildren into her world. She became a familiar fixture at their sporting and dancing events, becoming "Momo," as they addressed her, to all of their friends as well. Another joy of Marcy's, that brought her much comfort and peace, is knowing that her sons, Tim and Sean, were each truly loved by Christi and Dilexi, respectively. Momo gave love and support to everyone she met, the new friend simply became a part of her family after meeting her.
Marcy was employed by Wayne Township Fire Department and The Salvation Army.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, William (Bill) Goldman, and her four miscarried children. Still carrying on her legacy include sons, Sean Cox, and his fiancé Dilexi, Tim Cox, and his wife Christi, and her grandchildren Dylan and Alyssa Cox, along with many extended family members and friends.
Funeral arrangements will be at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, with viewing on Thursday, February 20, from 4-8 pm, and a memorial service on Friday at 11:30 am.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2020