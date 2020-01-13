|
Marceline Pennington
Indianapolis - Marceline "Marcy" Marie Sluss Pennington, 68, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on January 10th, 2020.
Marceline was born in Greenwood, Indiana on February 17th, 1951 to Harold L. Sluss and Mary Marceline Smith. As a child, she attended Greenwood Community Schools and graduated from Greenwood High School in 1969. She then attended Indiana University-Bloomington, where she was a member of the Alpha Epsilon Phi Sorority. In 1973, Marcy graduated with her Bachelor's of Science in Health, P.E. and Business Education; she proceeded to teach for 47 years in a variety of capacities. Her legacy touched students at Indian Creek, Perry Meridian, and Southport High Schools, wherein she was awarded Teacher of the Year, and at the University of Indianapolis where she served as a professor of accounting. Marcy became a friend to everyone she met, and she felt blessed to work alongside colleagues that she considered family. She was a passionate advocate for all children and educators, and her positive energy and contagious smile will be missed by all that knew her. It is no wonder she won the Miss Congeniality award in Greenwood, Indiana in 1968!
Marcy is survived by her loving husband, Brad Pennington, her son Luke (Taylor) Pennington, her daughter Casey Marie (George) Pennington, her granddaughters, Louise and Charlotte "Charlie", and her grand-dog Tonka. She is also survived by her two sisters, Kathy Bernard and Diana Blauvelt and their children; in addition, she leaves behind her close community of cousins, whom she loved so dearly.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 15th, 2020 from 3-4pm at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, 481 W. Main Street, Greenwood Indiana, 46142. Visitation will be held following the funeral service from 4-7pm.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to Marcy's Scholarship for underserved and underrepresented students entitled "Love Like Marcy Scholarship." Marcy's career focused on students who were too often forgotten and left in the margins; her life's work was to make them visible, heard and powerful. Her scholarship will continue to impact lives. Please make checks payable to Southport High School and in the memo, please write, "Love Like Marcy Scholarship".
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020