Marcella "Marcie" I. Colbert
Indianapolis, IN - Marcella "Marcie" I. Colbert, 93, of Indianapolis, passed away on December 24, 2019. She was born on August 22, 1926 in Marquand, Missouri, to the late Clair and Edith Braswell. She leaves behind many beloved family members.
A funeral service will take place at 12:00pm, on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East with visitation from 10:00am-12:00pm.
To view the full obituary please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019