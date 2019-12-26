Resources
Marcella I. "Marcie" Colbert

Marcella I. "Marcie" Colbert Obituary
Marcella "Marcie" I. Colbert

Indianapolis, IN - Marcella "Marcie" I. Colbert, 93, of Indianapolis, passed away on December 24, 2019. She was born on August 22, 1926 in Marquand, Missouri, to the late Clair and Edith Braswell. She leaves behind many beloved family members.

A funeral service will take place at 12:00pm, on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East with visitation from 10:00am-12:00pm.

Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019
