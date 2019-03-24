|
|
Marcella M. Troutman
Indianapolis - Marcella M. Troutman, 92, of Indianapolis passed away March 18, 2019. Visitation will take place Monday, March 25 from 4-8 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Floral Park, 425 N. Holt Road, Indianapolis, IN 46222. Funeral services will take place Tuesday, March 26 at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior. She will be laid to rest at Floral Park Cemetery immediately following services. To read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 24, 2019