Services
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
(317) 241-9311
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcella Troutman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcella M. Troutman


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marcella M. Troutman Obituary
Marcella M. Troutman

Indianapolis - Marcella M. Troutman, 92, of Indianapolis passed away March 18, 2019. Visitation will take place Monday, March 25 from 4-8 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Floral Park, 425 N. Holt Road, Indianapolis, IN 46222. Funeral services will take place Tuesday, March 26 at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior. She will be laid to rest at Floral Park Cemetery immediately following services. To read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
Download Now