Marcella Nicely
North Salem - Marcella (Marty) Nicely passed away peacefully at home August 19, 2019. Marcella was born July 9, 1937 to Charles James and Mayme Lucinda (Clonce) Long in Indianapolis, Indiana. She graduated from North Salem High School in 1955. On July 29, 1955, she married her high school sweetheart, Charles H. Nicely, at The North Salem United Methodist Church. She and Charlie are the parents of three (3) children, Doug, Sandy, and Sherri. The family has been a member of The United Methodist Church since 1962.
Marcella was a wife and homemaker until 1971. She worked in the Hendricks County Treasurer's office until her appointment as County Treasurer in 1992. In 1993, she was elected as County Treasurer and served as Treasurer for eight (8) years, retiring in 2000.
Marcella and Charlie loved square dancing and were members of the Brownsburg Square Uppers from 1968-1972 and the Danville County Squares from 1980-1994. They both enjoyed their Naples, Florida condominium. She enjoyed spending time with family, extended family, friends, and attending grandchildren's school, sporting and dance events.
She is survived by her husband Charles H. Nicely, her sister Mary Ann (Gary) Cloyd, her children Doug (Sandy) Nicely, Sandy (Jeff) Lee, Sherri (Jeff) Alexander. Also survived by her seven (7) grandchildren, Tyler (Sarah) Lee, Daniel Nicely, Tiffani Lee, Emily (Andrew) Wheeler, Allison Alexander, Tatum (Jon) Crew, Kylee Alexander and her great-grandchildren, Jack Lee, Jordan Lee, Amos Crew, Amaris Crew and Iris Wheeler, and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Marcella was preceded by her parents, Charles and Mayme, her sisters, Dorothy Merrill, Velma Davis, Helen Edwards, and Christine McBroom; and her brothers Hiram Long (died in WWII) and Elbert Long.
She touched many lives and will be missed by all, forgotten by none.
Family and friends will gather Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. at the North Salem United Methodist Church, Pastor Art Thomas officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Fairview Cemetery, North Salem.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in memory of Marcella Nicely, may be made to the Hendricks County Community Foundation, 6319 E US Hwy 36, Suite 211, Avon, or on their website, www.Hendrickscountycf.org.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 22, 2019