Services
Flanner Buchanan Funeral Center
2950 N High School Rd
Speedway, IN 46224
317-387-7020
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan Funeral Center
2950 N High School Rd
Speedway, IN 46224
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
West Morris St. Free Methodist Church
2302 W. Morris St
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Marcella Ruth (Simpson) Bateman


1922 - 2019
Marcella Ruth (Simpson) Bateman Obituary
Marcella Ruth (Simpson) Bateman

- - Marcella Ruth (Simpson) Bateman went home to be with Jesus on Friday, September 27th. She was born on August 12, 1922 to Lester and Elizabeth (Harmon) Simpson in Chippewa Lake, Ohio. At Asbury College, she graduated with a degree in education. Marcella was married to Rev. Donald E. Bateman for 63 wonderful years. Together, they faithfully served for nearly 40 years in the Wabash Conference of the Free Methodist Church. She will be deeply missed by her children Frank (Esther) Bateman, Marcia Nilsen, and Jan (Rick) Marshall, her 7 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister, Frances Stampfle Snyder, and son-in-law, Phil Hand. Marcella was preceded in death by her husband, parents, daughter, Jean Hand, son-in-law, Bill Nilsen, and two brothers. Visitation will be on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 4-7PM at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway. A celebration of life will be held at West Morris St. Free Methodist Church, 2302 W. Morris St., Indianapolis, on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 11:00 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to International Child Care Ministries, 770 N. High School Rd., Indianapolis, IN. 46214. Online condolences and a video tribute to Mrs. Bateman may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019
