Marcene "Marcy" Biberdorf
1931 - 2020
Marcene "Marcy" Biberdorf

Fishers - 89, of Fishers, passed away June 9, 2020. She was born March 2, 1931 in Avon, SD, to the late Edgar A. and Ardena Schaefer. Marcy was a graduate of Rapid City High School. She married Bernard "Bernie" Biberdorf, and he preceded her in death March 29, 2018 after 65 years of marriage. Marcy was a longtime member of Cornerstone Lutheran Church, Carmel. She was a member of American Collectors of Infant Feeders, and a former Den Mother for Cub Scouts and Webelos. Marcy was an avid quilter, and she loved to travel.

Marcy is survived by her children, Greg Biberdorf (Rebecca), Todd Biberdorf and Amy Ferraro; grandchildren, Nathan, Jeffrey (Rene), Joel, Scott and Ben Biberdorf; great-granddaughter, Hannah Biberdorf; brother, Harvey Schaefer; and numerous nieces and nephews. Two sisters, Delores Strain and Caroline Gidlow, preceded her in death.

Funeral arrangements are private and entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions are made to Cornerstone Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 4850 E. Main St., Carmel, IN 46033. www.shirleybrothers.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 841-7878
