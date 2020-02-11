|
Marcheta "Marty" M. (Showalter) Ogden 94 of Indianapolis passed away February 10, 2020. One of two daughters of Clark and Lillian (Brown) Showalter. Marty attended school 67 and Arsenal Technical High School. In 1946 she married the love of her life Claude "Junior" Ogden. She retired from the City of Indianapolis in 1983. She was a member of Covenant Baptist Church for 46 years. She was attending The Church of the Master. Marty was a member of the Speedway Eastern Star. Marty was preceded in death by her husband; Claude Ogden, son; Thomas Ogden and sister; Sharon McAtee. Calling will be held on Monday February 17, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway from 4-8 pm. On Tuesday February 18, 2020 there will be additional calling from 10 - 11 followed by the funeral service at 11 am. Marty is survived by her seven grandchildren and her fourteen great grandchildren and a host of friends. The family would like to thank the Indiana Masonic Home for all the wonderful care given to her. Burial will be in Washington Park East Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to No Greater Love Ministry PO Box 263 Du Quoin, IL 62832. Online condolences and video tribute may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020