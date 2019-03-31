|
Marcia Ann Hess
Indianapolis - passed away February 19, 2019 in Indianapolis, IN after an extended illness at the age of 85. She was the daughter of Jack and Mary Hess, born on March 26, 1933. Marcia was a graduate of Emmerich Manuel High School class of 1950. She was employed by the State of Indiana State Budget Agency for 20 years working for seven Governors. Governor Ed Whitcomb named her a distinguished Hoosier in 1971 for her long service and loyalty. She joined Philip Conklin and Associates in 1971, retiring in 2008. She loved animals, both domestic and wild, gardening, and traveling. Her home was her joy, her survivors are brother, Jack Hess, Jr. (Judy) of Bremen, AL; nephew, Jack Hess, III (Sarah) of Columbus, IN and Philip Conklin companion in Indianapolis, IN. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:00pm in Crown Hill Funeral Home 700 W. 38th St. Indianapolis. Memorial contributions may be made to the Marion County Humane Society or a charity of donor's choice. The family wishes to thank I.U. Hospice for its service to Marcia over several months.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 31, 2019