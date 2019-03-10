Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Indianapolis, IN - Marcia Lynn Bridgewater, 61, of Indianapolis, passed away on March 4, 2019.

Marcia was born on May 5, 1957 in Tipton to Charles and Hazel Townsend. After graduating high school, Marcia received her computer certification and is a former systems analyst for USA Funds. She had an appreciation for music and was an avid reader.

She leaves behind her loving husband of nearly 40 years, Kevin Bridgewater; daughter, Jessica Bridgewater (Peter Przysiezny); parents; brother, Kevin Townsend (Brenda); sister, Lisa Lorenz (Steven); nephews and niece, Kevin Townsend, Kaitlin Carter (Ross), Ian Lorenz; and many beloved friends.

A celebration of life will take place 2:00pm, on Monday, March 11, 2019 with a memorial gathering from 12:00-2:00pm at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marcia's honor may be made to The .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 10, 2019
