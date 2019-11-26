Services
ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville
11411 N Michigan Road
Zionsville, IN 46077
317-873-4776
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville
11411 N Michigan Road
Zionsville, IN 46077
Marcia "Marci" Greenberg

Marcia "Marci" Greenberg Obituary
Marcia "Marci" Greenberg

Indianapolis - 57 years of age, passed away on November 26, 2019.

Marci was the daughter of Flora F. Greenberg and the late Joseph H. Greenberg

She attended Westlane Junior High School where she enjoyed basketball and other intramural sports and North Central High School. She leaves behind her son, James Joseph Greenberg, sister Carol Siebecker, many friends, and her cat "Socks". In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Hillary First, and fraternal grandmother, Rose Greenberg. Calling will be from 1-3 pm Sunday, December 1st at Aaron-Ruben-Nelson Funeral Home, 11411 N. Michigan Road, Zionsville, IN 46077. Donations in her memory may be made to the Indianapolis Humane Society.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019
