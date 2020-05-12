Marcia J. Amos
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marcia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcia J. Amos

Marcia J. Amos 81, passed away May 10, 2020. Public visitation will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 from 10-12pm with services to follow at Quincy J. Webster Funeral Chapel 4722 Century Plaza Rd, burial New Crown Cemetery. Final care and arrangements have been entrusted to Quincy J. Webster Funeral Chapel.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 12 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Quincy J. Webster Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved