Marcia J. Amos 81, passed away May 10, 2020. Public visitation will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 from 10-12pm with services to follow at Quincy J. Webster Funeral Chapel 4722 Century Plaza Rd, burial New Crown Cemetery. Final care and arrangements have been entrusted to Quincy J. Webster Funeral Chapel.









