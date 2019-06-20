|
|
Marcia Kay Milligan Kosinski
Indianapolis - 58, died June 18, 2019. She was born April 17, 1961 in Indianapolis. She was a graduate of John Marshall High School in 1979. She was a volunteer at A Caring Place, and a resident at Golden Living Health Care. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Marcia is survived by her mother Jo Ann Gallagher Milligan, sisters Theresa (Jonathan) Madden, Marie Martin, brothers Patrick, Michael and Daniel (Anna) Milligan, Goddaughter Lauren Martin and 6 other nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father Edward Milligan. Visitation will be Monday June 24 from 4 - 8 pm at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, June 25 at 10 am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Tributes may be made at www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 20, 2019