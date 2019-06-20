Services
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 353-6101
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Marcia Kay Milligan Kosinski


1961 - 2019
Marcia Kay Milligan Kosinski Obituary
Marcia Kay Milligan Kosinski

Indianapolis - 58, died June 18, 2019. She was born April 17, 1961 in Indianapolis. She was a graduate of John Marshall High School in 1979. She was a volunteer at A Caring Place, and a resident at Golden Living Health Care. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Marcia is survived by her mother Jo Ann Gallagher Milligan, sisters Theresa (Jonathan) Madden, Marie Martin, brothers Patrick, Michael and Daniel (Anna) Milligan, Goddaughter Lauren Martin and 6 other nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father Edward Milligan. Visitation will be Monday June 24 from 4 - 8 pm at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, June 25 at 10 am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Tributes may be made at www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 20, 2019
