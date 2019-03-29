Services
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
317-475-4475
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Indianapolis - Marcia L. Miles, born June 21, 1930, in Shelbyville, IN, was the daughter of George and Gladys (Pickett) Anders and sister of Marilyn Shull. She retired in 1996 from Martinsville High School after 41 years in education as a teacher, dean, and assistant principal.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, H. Richard Miles (1996), and her older daughter, Vicki (Miles) Barker (2002). She is survived by her younger daughter, Tera Miles; two grandchildren, Stephanie Barker and Sam Barker; three nieces, Pamela James, Dr. Nancy Butler, and Jalane Tittle; and a nephew, Maurice Butler.

Services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Flanner Buchanan - Broad Ripple, 1305 E. Broad Ripple Ave., with visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Morgan County Humane Society or the Humane Society of Indianapolis. Online condolences may be shared at flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 29, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
