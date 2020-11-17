Marcia Sue Creighton
Tarpon Springs, FL - Marcia Sue Creighton, 76, of Tarpon Springs, FL, passed away November 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Marcia was born November 1, 1944, in Anderson, IN to the late, Dennis and Mary Creighton. She was known for her loving and kind spirit to everyone she met.
She is survived by her children, Lisa (Chad) Filiatreau Ruganstein, Brian Filiatreau, and Timmy (Sara) Filiatreau; grandchildren, Blake, Addison, Ian, and Eli; brother, Dennis E. Creighton
Visitation will be held from 11:00am - 12:00pm with funeral service immediately following on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North 2706 Kessler Blvd. W. Dr., Indianapolis.
