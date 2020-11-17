1/1
Marcia Sue Creighton
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcia Sue Creighton

Tarpon Springs, FL - Marcia Sue Creighton, 76, of Tarpon Springs, FL, passed away November 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Marcia was born November 1, 1944, in Anderson, IN to the late, Dennis and Mary Creighton. She was known for her loving and kind spirit to everyone she met.

She is survived by her children, Lisa (Chad) Filiatreau Ruganstein, Brian Filiatreau, and Timmy (Sara) Filiatreau; grandchildren, Blake, Addison, Ian, and Eli; brother, Dennis E. Creighton

Visitation will be held from 11:00am - 12:00pm with funeral service immediately following on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North 2706 Kessler Blvd. W. Dr., Indianapolis.

In memory of Marcia please share condolences at www.flannerbuchanan.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Funeral service
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN 46228
3172515959
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved