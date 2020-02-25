|
|
Marcis Daiga
Carmel - Marcis Daiga, 71, was welcomed into the arms of our Heavenly Father on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Marcis was born in Lübeck, Germany on April 21, 1948 to Žanis and Irma Daiga, in a displaced persons camp fleeing the Soviet Russian takeover of Latvia. The youngest of three sons, Marcis and his family arrived in America on July 4, 1951 and moved to Gettysburg, Ohio later settling in Toledo.
In 1971, Marcis earned a Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering from The Ohio State University, after which the army called him to serve his country in Alaska for two years. He further earned an MBA from Kent State University and 36 years ago started Argo Consulting Engineers. In his business and personal life he valued education, patience, spirituality, humor, honesty and service. Following his love of God, his love of family was paramount. Surviving are his loving wife of 47 years, Inese Ilze Daiga, (nee Spalvinš); four wonderful children Dace (Jim) Dixon, Martins (Mindi) Daiga, Arnis (Elizabeth) Daiga, and Larisa (Jamie) Daiga; grandchildren Teddy, Gustavs, Maddie, Tommy, Davis, and Astrid; and 14 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Valdis and Juris Daiga.
Visitation will be Friday, February 28 from 5-8 pm at the Latvian Luth. Church of Indianapolis, 801 W 73rd St. We invite you to wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt or Ohio State gear/colors in Marcis's honor. On Saturday, February 29, at 11 am there will be a Memorial Service followed by a Celebration of Life to share memories. Memorial contributions may be made in Marcis's name to the United Latvian Luth. Church of Cleveland or the Latvian Ev. Luth. Church of Indianapolis and The Ohio State Alumni Association Scholarship Fund.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020