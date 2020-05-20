Marcus Alexander Cain



Nashville - Marcus Alexander Cain, 65, of Nashville, IN, formerly of Indianapolis, died unexpectedly on May 15, 2020. He was born May 5, 1955 (thus 5-5-55, his favorite moniker) in Indianapolis to John F. Cain and Margaretann Forestal Cain. He attended St. Pius X grade school and Bishop Chatard High School before obtaining his electrical contracting license through Ivy Tech. He was the former owner of Cain Electric of Nashville and had most recently been working at Brown County State Park.



Marcus loved life and loved everyone around him, never knowing a stranger. He enjoyed time with his family and many friends, fishing, gardening and riding his motorcycle. His favorite times were when family and friends gathered at his and Sandy's home for parties and his famous campfires.



Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Sandy Seitz Cain of Nashville, grandson Marley Cain, sister Kathleen Cain St. John (Frank), brothers Jack (Nanette Jackson) and Dick (Cheryl). Nephews Justin Cain (Addy), Neil Cain (Jenny Ollikainen), Matt Cain, nieces Lacey St. John Hamilton (Dan), Holly St. John, Dakota Cain and Sierra Cain. Sister-in-law Nan Stiles (Kent), nieces and nephews Darby and Kerrie Stiles, Amber and Landon Hickman all of Arkansas, Matthew Seitz of Nashville, Bill Clinger of Texas and Josh Seitz of Bloomington and many great-nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Nathaniel Marcus Cain, and brothers Jimmy and Charlie.



A gathering of the family only was held on May 20, 2020. A celebration of life is being planned for a future date.



Bond-Mitchell Funeral Home in Nashville handled arrangements. Tributes may be posted on their website.









