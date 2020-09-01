Marcus Charles Grelle



Indianapolis - Marcus Charles Grelle, 34 years old, died at his apartment on Saturday August 29, 2020. Marcus was born on August 13, 1986, to Julie Dummich Bleakley and Curtis D. Grelle. He was a 2005 graduate of Lawrence North High School, and graduated from Indiana University, Indianapolis campus with a degree in Criminal Justice in 2011. Marcus worked from age 16 in the food service industry, and spent his adult life working in the food delivery business in Indianapolis, a city that he loved.



Marcus loved music. He learned to play the saxophone in middle school, but found his passion with the bass guitar in high school. Marcus continued to play music in bands and with friends throughout his life.



He was also passionate about bicycling, and was proud to be part of the bike messenger community in downtown Indy. Marcus developed many friends delivering food on his bicycle, and was known for his laughter and big beautiful smile, even after losing his front teeth in a cycling accident. For several years, he traveled across the country competing with those friends in the North American Cycle Courier Championships. Marcus meant so much to so many people.



Marcus is survived by his parents, his younger siblings Eve and Joseph, grandparents Shirley Dummich, Wiley and Carol Dummich, and Clarence and Emilyann Grelle. He will also be missed by his aunts and uncles, 11 cousins, his cat Cellphone, and many, many friends.



There will be a memorial open house to celebrate Marcus' life at Eagle Creek Park at "Pavilion C" on Saturday, September 5th from 2-5 pm. In lieu of flowers, bring a favorite memory to share.









