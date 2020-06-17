Margaret A. Corder
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret A. Corder

Indianapolis - 85, Graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020

at 12:30pm at Sutherland Park Cemetery,

with visitation held at Ellis Mortuary, 1503 Columbia Ave, from 11:00am to 12:00pm with social distancing enforced. View visitation live at www.ellismortuary.com. or on Facebook (Ellis Mortuary).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Ellis Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Sutherland Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ellis Mortuary
1503 Columbia Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202-1193
(317) 955-1193
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved