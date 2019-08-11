|
|
Margaret A. "Peggy" Foust
Indianapolis - Margaret "Peggy" Phillips Hurst Foust, 93, died peacefully August 7, 2019 in Indianapolis. She was born June 4, 1926 in Indianapolis, IN to Charles and Norma Phillips.
Brother Charles E. Phillips, Jr. (Ann) preceded her in death.
She was married to the late Albert L. "Al" Hurst for 58 years and had two children, Emily Hurst-Jones and the late Albert N. "Nick" Hurst. She was then married to Robert "Bob" Foust for almost 10 years before his death in 2015.
In addition to her daughter, she is survived by her dear nieces and nephews, Pam (Wayne) Kinman, Debra Carson, David Carson, Charles "Ed" Phillips, Bob (Kathy) Phillips, Don (Joy) Phillips and Mary Ann (Sam) Teal.
Peggy graduated from Howe High School and attended IUPUI.
Peggy loved volunteering! From multiple charities to Parent-Teacher Organizations and finally her Homeowner's Association, she was always an active and engaged member of the community. She was a member of E. 91st Street Christian Church since 1959 and Chapter Q, P.E.O. Sisterhood since 1974.
Peggy was an impeccable hostess, gardener, and organizer.
Calling will be at Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel, 740 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM. The service will be August 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM also at Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel. Graveside service will follow at Washington Park East Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 5635 W. 96th St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278, or the , 6500 Technology Dr., #100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 11, 2019