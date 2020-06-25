Margaret Ann Hill
Indianapolis - Margaret Ann Hill, 94, of Indianapolis passed away June 18, 2020. She is survived by her children, Stephen D. Hill (Beth), Bobbe Wesseldine (Mark), Kathy J Edwards (Richard) and David C. Hill (Renee). For more info visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.