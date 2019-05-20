|
|
Margaret Ann Seitz
Bloomington - Margaret Ann Seitz, 89, of Bloomington, Indiana left this life to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 16, 2019.
Margaret was born on January 27, 1930 in Dubois County, to Wallace H. and Lowell D. (Cave) Thacker.
After graduating from Dubois High School in 1948, Margaret continued her education at Indiana University where she became a lifelong fan of IU athletics. She graduated with a degree in Business Education in 1952. In August of 1952, upon his return from serving in the U.S. Navy, Margaret married her high school sweetheart, Robert Seitz, Jr. and they began their life together in Bloomington.
Margaret and Bob both held positions in the public schools of Richmond, Bloomington, and Marion, Indiana. In 1969, they moved to Muncie to accept positions as professors at Ball State University. Margaret taught in the College of Business in the Business Education & Office Administration Department. During that time, she served in many capacities including Authoring a textbook for Southwestern Publishing Co. and as keynote speaker at various corporate continuing education programs. She retired in 2000.
Margaret was preceded in death by Bob, her loving husband of 56 years. She is survived by daughters Nancy Ellen Seitz of Bloomington and Susan Seitz Hamilton and her husband, Charles of Indianapolis; grandchildren Roby Hamilton of Marietta, GA and Allie Hamilton of Indianapolis; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Wallace Thacker, Jr. of Bedford and Robert "Bob" Thacker of Huntingberg.
Visitation will be at Allen Funeral Home, 4155 S. Old State Road 37 in Bloomington from 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22. A memorial service will be at 11a.m. on Thursday, May 23 at Faith Lutheran Church in Bloomington IN with Pastor Eric J. Edwards officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, where Margaret and Bob were charter members.
You are invited to share a memory or leave an online condolence to the family at www.allencares.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 20, 2019