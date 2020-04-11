|
Margaret Ann Wilson
Margaret Ann Wilson passed away on April 6, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born as Margaret Ann Coffin on September 30, 1933 in Indianapolis, Indiana. After a long illness, she died peacefully in her sleep with numerous family members communicating to her through the window of her nursing home and telephone conversations. Margaret was a very creative person with a wonderful, fun personality. She was greatly loved by her family and friends.
She was raised in Indianapolis, Indiana and attended Arsenal Tech High School. She and her husband, Paul Wilson loved to do ballroom and country dancing. They danced their way around the world with over 700 days on cruise ships. She loved to do complex counted cross stich and crocheting. She made beautiful crocheted hats and blankets for all members of her large family and several nurses who cared for her over the years. Margaret was a published author of numerous poetry and literary works as well as a and creative artist specializing in brightly colored caricatures.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Paul R Wilson and son Bill Ray Fletcher and is survived by Brother Richard Coffin, Sister Donna Hedrick; children Margaret Ann Fletcher Hock, David Joseph Fletcher, Donna Marie Fletcher and Bonita Kaye Davis; 15 grandchildren, and 23 great grandchildren.
A burial service will be performed for close family members at Memorial Park Cemetery, Indianapolis, Indiana. The family is planning a Life Celebration at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cat's Haven, 2603 N. College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205 or www.catshaven.org in Margaret's memory.
"Miss me if you wish but do not weep, for all my love is in your keep." - Maggie Coffin
Arrangements entrusted to Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services - Lawrence
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020