Margaret Barr
Carmel - Margaret Ann Barr 84, of Carmel, Indiana, formerly of Indianapolis/Speedway passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 with her husband Tom at her bedside. She was born on August 10th, 1936 in Midland, Pennsylvania to Guido and Ada Beltramoli. Her parents were emigrated from northern Italy shortly after her sister Gloria was born. Margaret graduated from Lincoln High School in Midland, PA and shortly after left for New York, pursuing a 2-year business college degree. She lived in Queens and worked for El Al and then Alitalia Airlines at JFK airport during the height of the glamorous "jet age". While working there, she met her future husband Tom Barr, a young, Scottish immigrant from Glasgow, Scotland. They were married on October 20th 1962 in Stuttgart, Germany and enjoyed traveling around Europe, the Caribbean islands and various other locations during their years with the airlines. They celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary in October of this year. Tom and Margaret eventually settled down in the town of Speedway, Indiana and raised their family. Margaret was a strong Catholic and regularly attended mass at St. Christopher's in Speedway. She had many hobbies, including hiking & mushroom hunting (at Eagle Creek Park), photography, puzzles and antiquing. She enjoyed going to auctions and the casino. She was also an avid and successful golfer winning more than one club championship between the Speedway 500 (now Brickyard Crossing) and Eagle Creek Golf Course leagues. She loved to dance anytime when her favorite music (especially Donna Summer & Rod Stewart) came on the radio! She enjoyed watching professional football on Sundays (after cooking her amazing Spaghetti and Meatballs for her family of course). She was raised a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, but became a dyed-in-the-wool Indianapolis Colts fan, regularly attending home games with her son Anthony for almost 25 years. In later years, she split her time living in Arizona and for a short time, Florida as well. She was a devoted Mother and Wife. She raised two sons, Anthony and Christopher and loved them dearly. She loved life fully as a passionate Italian lady! She is survived by Husband Thomas Barr, sons Anthony (Robin) Barr of Zionsville, and Christopher Barr of Carmel, IN. She loved her two nephews, David (Dee) Krivoshia of Green Bay, WI and Shaun (Laura) Krivoshia of Noblesville, IN and several grandnieces and grandnephews, Pat (Sara) Krivoshia, Lauren (Jon) Bunch, Katelyn (Matt) Kiser, Cameron Krivoshia and Colin Krivoshia. She also a close cousin, PierAngelo Beltrami, and his wife Mary, along with their daughter and sons, in West Virginia, as well as numerous dear relatives in various parts of Italy. She is preceded in death by her best friend and sister, Gloria (Adam) Krivoshia and her parents Guido Beltramoli and Ada (Beltrami). The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Margaret's long-time caregiver and friend Stacey, who brought her loving care and joy for the family over the last few years of her life. A private service will be held at the family's request. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 50 E. 91st St #100, Indianapolis, IN 46240 or The Eagle Creek Park Foundation, 7840 W. 56th St, Indianapolis, IN 46254. Arrangements were entrusted to Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care of Zionsville.