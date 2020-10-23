Margaret Betty (Grundner) EllisIndianapolis - Margaret Betty (Grundner) Ellis, 101, of Indianapolis passed away on October 21, 2020. Born March 3, 1919 to Thomas Grundner and Elizabeth Schuchman Grundner, she graduated from Southport H.S. in 1937 to begin a secretarial career. In 1960 she became an insurance agent working until her retirement in 1993. She loved gardening, sewing, and travel, and attended Holy Cross Lutheran Church. She is survived by her daughter Linda E. Ellis, and nephew Ron L.Wilkins. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Rudolph T. Grundner and sister Mary E. Wilkins. Arrangements are in the care of Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East.