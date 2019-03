Margaret Borton



Indianapolis - Margaret Borton, 95, passed away February 28, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Margaret was born to the late Blake and Margaret Carpenter in New Brunswick, New Jersey.



On December 19, 1946, Margaret married Charles A. Borton in New Brunswick, NJ. Margaret worked as a professional secretary for executives at Johnson & Johnson in New Jersey, and Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills, Ohio. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Cleveland Windermere Chapter, as well as Smyrna Shrine Guild International. Margaret was an active supporter of many Murat Shriners, including being the First Lady of Murat when Arthur was Potentate in 2017.



Margaret is survived by her children, Arthur B. Borton of Indianapolis, Indiana, Nancy Eaker of Jamestown, New York and William H. Whyte (Bonnie) of Marietta, Georgia. She is also survived by five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.



Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband Charles A. Borton.



A visitation will be held Monday, March 4th at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory, Franklin Township Chapel, 5950 E. Thompson Road, Indianapolis, Indiana 46237 from 3-7:30 P.M. A funeral service will begin immediately following the visitation at 7:30 P.M. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 5th at 10:30 A.M. at Washington Park East Cemetery.



Memorial contributions are suggested to c/o Murat Shrine 510 North New Jersey Street, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46204.



