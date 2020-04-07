|
Margaret Brennan
Indianapolis - Margaret "Peggy" (Ward) Brennan
Peggy passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 2nd, 2020.
Peggy was born April 20th, 1927 in Meenalig, a small village in Kilymard Parish, County Donegal, Ireland to Connell and Mary Ward. She was the youngest of four sisters: Susan, Mary Ellen, and Breeda. Her sister Mary Ellen died at a very young age and her mother died while Peggy was barely an infant. Due to this fact, she was raised by the O'Brien family, who were her neighbors and cousins. She saw her sisters and father almost every day. She forever revered the memory of the O'Briens and described her childhood as magical, with the birthing of lambs in the spring being each year's highlight. Peggy attended St. Mary's school in Donegal town and developed a passion for dancing, traveling many miles across rural Ireland to attend dances which provided opportunities to socialize with others her age.
When she was 14 years old, she followed her older sisters to Dublin where they ran a fish and chips shop together. These were some of the happiest years of her life. Eventually, her closest sister Breed emigrated to London and started a family there. In the late 1940's, she met Martin Brennan at a dance. They married in August of 1950. They had two children while living in Dublin, their oldest child Maureen and second child Patrick. In 1958, their small family emigrated to the United States, sponsored by John and Bridie Boyle. They came to Indianapolis where Peggy's sister, Susan, had arrived a few years earlier. In January 1959, Martin and Peggy welcomed their first American child, Martin Jr. Marty was followed by John, Ann, and Jimmy.
Peggy had a varied and extensive work-life in both Ireland and Indiana. She learned the Irish craft of Tatting Lace from the O'Brien's and taught many others this skill, which required great patience but was a way for young Irish women to help support their families. She later became a professional seamstress, working this trade at Leon's Tailoring, Aero Drapery, Blocks department store, Lazarus, and Jacobson's. She was most fond of her years at Block's flagship store, whose workforce was nicknamed "the United Nations" due to the diversity of the national origins of its employees. She retired from Jacobson's at 75 but continued to practice her craft, even learning to upholster furniture and taking an interest in bunka, a form of Japanese embroidery.
Peggy integrated fully into her new hometown's life. She and Martin became members of Saint Philip Neri Catholic Church, and all six of her children attended grade school there. The parish became the center of her life and the place that made America her home. She became an American citizen in 1976. She was a true patriot in that she loved her new country without ever discounting or ignoring America's flaws, but always believing in its potential. She was 100% Hoosier, All-American but still Irish to her core. Peggy was a founding member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians and was their Irish woman of the year in 1999. She possessed a Catholic faith that was a marvel to see: fervent, non-judgmental, open and honest. She was such a model Christian that it was as if Jesus himself had spoken to Saint Patrick who passed on the protocols to Peggy.
Late in life, she was blessed with an abundance of grandchildren. Visiting with them was something that she looked forward to immensely. The latest stage of her life was the most painful, but despite a life punctuated by losses of parents, siblings, children, and friends she never lost her empathy, her kindness, or her courage.
She leaves a legacy of bravery, kindness, generosity, and a faith-filled and faithful life without prejudice and absence of fear. No one that knew could ever speak ill of her. She was preceded in death by her husband Martin Sr., son Martin Jr., daughter Maureen, and her 3 sisters: Mary Ellen, Susan and Breeda. She is survived by her children Patrick (Janice), John (Susan), Ann Wade (Dave), and Jimmy (Chrissy) as well as twenty-one grandchildren and great grandchildren, countless nieces and nephews, and many wonderful friends.
We were lucky to know her. She shared her every gift. We shall never see the likes of her again and can only hope to emulate her as best we are able.
The Brennan family is planning a traditional Irish Wake at a later date. They would like to thank the Staff at The Altenheim for the care they provided to Peggy and the family. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Philip Neri Catholic Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020