Margaret C. Sommer



Santa Rosa, CA - Margaret C. Sommer, nee Sigler, 96, died peacefully on August 19, 2020, in Santa Rosa, CA.



"Margie" was born in Indianapolis on September 2, 1923, and spent her childhood there. She graduated from Shortridge High School, where both of her parents were teachers and her father, Russell V. Sigler, also served as vice principal. After two years at Butler University, she went on to earn B.S. (1945) and M.S. (1950) degrees from Purdue University in the Department of Home Economics. She was employed by Indianapolis Power and Light Co. in 1940s and '50s, and, in the early 1970s, taught at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Indiana, PA, as an Assistant Professor of Consumer Services.



While with Indianapolis Power & Light Co., she designed the state-of-the-art energy-saving "Indiana Heart Kitchen," a project supported in part by the Indiana Heart Foundation. This model kitchen, installed in a trailer, toured Indiana county fairs and exhibitions, with Margie giving presentations called "Simplify Your Work to Give Your Heart a Rest." She also ran educational programs for public school teachers in Indianapolis through the Electrical Living Institute, sponsored by the Electric League of Indianapolis.



Margie was married for 50 years to George F. Sommer, who served as chairman, president, and chief executive officer of CTS Corporation of Elkhart, IN, during the 1980s. He began his business career in the research laboratories of Link-Belt Co. in Indianapolis, later becoming a senior executive of the company and a member of its board of directors. He was a Distinguished Engineering Alumnus of Purdue University. Margie and George raised four children, emphasizing education and an appreciation for science, culture, and the natural world.



Margie was a member of the Episcopal Church, the Delta Gamma sorority, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, and The Society of Indiana Pioneers. Her hobbies included genealogy, calligraphy, and architectural rendering. She played the piano well, and as a sports enthusiast, enjoyed tennis, golf, and sculling.



Her husband and her son Richard F. Sommer preceded her in death. She is survived by her brother, John H. Sigler, professor emeritus of political science at Carleton University, Ottawa, Ontario; daughters Katharine S. Klein of Brookfield, WI, Mary M. Sommer of Mystic, CT, and Barbara A. Sommer of Santa Fe, NM; granddaughter Charlotte E. Klein; and three sons-in-law.



Services will be held after Covid-19 subsides. Contributions may be made in her memory to Purdue University, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, or The Society of Indiana Pioneers.









