Margaret "Corinne" Corey



Indianapolis - Margaret 'Corinne' Corey, 91, passed away May 25, 2020 due to COVID-19. Corinne, born July 30, 1928 to Charles and Zemurod Corey, was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Fred. She attended Arsenal Technical High School and worked many years at Frisch's Big Boy and the BMV. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo, family, and church gatherings. Corinne, a member of the St. George Ladies Aid Society, is survived by her loving cousins and godchildren. A private graveside service will be held. Donations may be made to St. George Orthodox Church. Her family would like to thank the caregivers at Harrison Terrace for their care and compassion the past few years.









