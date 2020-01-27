Resources
Danville - M. Diane Berry, 69 of Danville, passed away January 25, 2020. Services will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 30, 2020 in Baker Funeral Home, Danville, with burial to follow in Lincoln Memory Garden, Whitestown. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 pm on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in the funeral home. To view the full obituary or to leave the family a condolence, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
