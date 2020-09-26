Margaret Dorris Lamping
Beech Grove - Margaret Dorris Lamping, 89, of Beech Grove, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in Franciscan Health. She was born on December 5, 1930 in Central City, Kentucky to the late Charles Harlan and Myrtle (May) Petty.
As the 4th child (of 6) of a railroadman, Dorris grew up in various towns from Kentucky to California and then back east to Indiana where she met the love of her life, Larry. Dorris took great pride in caring for her husband and 5 children. She was an amazing homemaker that enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening or as she so deemed it "playing in the dirt." She enjoyed anything of nature from watching the hummingbirds feed to the squirrels hiding nuts. She and Larry shared a deep faith in God and a commitment to the Catholic Church. It is her faith that saw her through the joys as well as hardships that life presented. Dorris was gifted with a loving heart, beautiful smile, and the singing voice of an angel. She was employed at St. Francis Hospital for 4 years and was a dedicated medical assistant to Dr. E.K. Stuckey for over 15 years. When her children were grown, Larry and Dorris retired to Lakeview, Arkansas where they both enjoyed fishing, sitting on floaties in the water and family gatherings at the lake. They moved back to their home town of Beech Grove to be with family and friends in 2004. Dorris loved singing in the choir, volunteering at the local hospital and at the church office at Holy Name Church. Dorris was blessed with grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild that all made her heart sing.
Survivors include her loving husband of 70 years, Larry Lamping; children, Jean Lamping, Kathy Puntarelli, Linda Harris (Mike) and Paul Lamping (Debbie).
She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Lamping; and great-grandsons, Skylar & Michael.
Family and friends will gather on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 11 to 2 p.m. in Holy Name Catholic Church, 89 N. 17th Ave., Beech Grove for visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. followed by refreshments in the Franciscan Room at the church. Inurnment will take place on Thursday, October 1 at 2 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions have been suggested to Holy Name Catholic Church or Catholic Radio Indy (EWTN). Envelopes will be provided at the church.
