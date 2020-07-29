1/1
Margaret Edwards "Peg" Sheriff
Margaret "Peg" Edwards Sheriff

Greenville, SC - Margaret "Peg" Edwards Sheriff, age 91 of Greenville, SC went home to be with the Lord on July 27th, 2020. She was born in Indianapolis, IN to Ernest & Sarah Edwards. She was married to the late Alfred P. Sheriff III.

Peg is survived by her children - Richard (Karen) of Easley, SC; Thomas (Suzanne) of Auburn, CA; Nancy of Greenville, SC; & daughter-in-law Ellen (Joe) of Naples, FL.

Peg is also survived by 8 grandchildren as well as 13 great grandchildren.

Peg is proceeded in death by husband Alfred, brother Ernest ("Bud"), son David, & grandson Tyler.

Peg attended Butler University in Indianapolis. She was a kindergarten teacher at St. Richards School, taught Masters Calligraphy, & also English as a Second Language (ESL). She was a member of the Carmel Symphony Orchestra Women's Guild, Orchard Park Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis, & Travelers Rest United Methodist Church in Greenville. Peg spent many devoted hours volunteering for the Cub Scouts and Indianapolis Boys Club. She was a devoted "Sweetheart" to Delta Tau Delta Fraternity.

Peg enjoyed playing bridge, golfing, calligraphy, and traveling. She loved her friends and family and her home was always welcoming for a meal or friendship. All the Sheriff's want to thank you for your love and support.

We are planning a Celebration of Life gathering in Carmel, IN on Saturday June 12th, 2021. Location is TBD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Delta Tau Delta Fraternity Educational Foundation - 10000 Allisonville Rd. Fishers, IN 46038-2008 www.delts.org/ In memory of:

OR The Boys & Girls Club of Indianapolis.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
