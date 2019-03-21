|
|
Margaret Eudaly
Indianapolis - Margaret M. Eudaly, 99, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019. She was living with her daughter, Bonnie S. Eudaly, at the time of her death. Margaret was born to the late William Evert Craig and Verna L. (Silvey) Craig on January 8, 1920 in Clarksville, Hamilton County, just east of Noblesville, Indiana.
Margaret graduated from Noblesville High School in 1938 and shortly thereafter married John R. Huntzinger. They had one daughter, Barbara E. Godby (Kenneth). Both have preceded her in death.
Following WWII, Margaret married Charles R. Eudaly, who has preceded her in death. They had two daughters, Judith Ann Eudaly and Bonnie S. Eudaly (Sam McNeely), both surviving, of Indianapolis, Indiana.
Margaret is survived by 3 granddaughters, Amy Yant (Eddie), Margie Scott, and Nikki Selig; as well as 9 great grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 1 granddaughter, Lori Sprague; and 1 great-grandson.
Margaret belonged to The First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Noblesville, Everybody's Lonesome Club and the Horseshoe Prairie Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and was a past member of the Women of the Moose. She maintained a lifetime interest in genealogy and spent many years corresponding with others all over the United States in search of information on her ancestors. Margaret enjoyed collecting antiques, quilting, reading, and gardening.
Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road in Noblesville, with visitation from 11:00 am to the time of service. Interment will be in Crownland Cemetery in Noblesville.
Charitable donations can be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 654 South 9th Street, Noblesville, IN 46060; or the Daughters of the American Revolution, Horseshoe Prairie Chapter, c/o Rebecca Jo Nazarenus, 6130 Newark Drive, Noblesville, IN 46062.
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 21, 2019