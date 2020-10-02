1/1
Margaret F. Lowry
Margaret F. Lowry

Venice Florida formerly Indianapolis IN - Margaret F. Lowry, 99, passed away September 21, 2020. She was born and raised in Indianapolis then moved to Venice Florida. Margaret was a Retired Clerical Worker for the Indiana State Highway Department. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey M. Lowry; sons, Dick (Kay) Flora and Jerry Conner; 5 grandchildren and 7 grandchildren. Visitation will be 2pm-6pm Sunday October 4, 2020 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway. Services will be 11:30am Monday October 5, 2020 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway. Burial will be in Floral Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul, 3001 E. 30th St., Indianapolis IN 46218. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
