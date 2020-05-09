Margaret F. Miller
1926 - 2020
Margaret F. Miller

Carmel - Margaret F. Miller, 94 of Carmel, passed away on Wednesday May 6, 2020. She was born on February 20, 1926 in Sioux City, IA to the late William Reid and Bessie Felton. Peggy was an avid reader, lover of classical music, dedicated gardener, and creative letter writer. In her free time she loved to volunteer at the Salvation Army, Red Cross, and the Herron Art Museum. She attended The Anglican Church, and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Chi Omega Sorority at U. Of South Dakota.

Peggy is survived by her children, Jerry (Portia), Suzanne (Dr. John) Heavrin, and Scott (Cindy); ten grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Margaret. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry R. Miller M.D.; son, Eric; siblings Oliver, W.R. Jr., and Nancy Koster.

A private celebration of Peggy's life will be held at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park North. Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 9 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park North.
