Margaret "Maggie" Freeman
Indianapolis - Margaret J. "Maggie" Freeman, 74, of Indianapolis, passed away February 6, 2020. She was born December 21, 1945 to the late Jack and Mary Marie (Lloyd) Shadoan in Indianapolis, IN. She graduated from Decatur Central High School and later attended Indiana Central College and IUPUI. She was a realtor for 26 years. She enjoyed camping, traveling and cruising. Some of her pastimes were reading, watching golf, basketball, football and baseball on TV, and going to movies and lunch or dinner with her friends and family. Maggie is survived by her two sons, Chris (Mary) and Patrick (Lori) Dennison; three sisters, Elizabeth Glover, Denise (Bob) Smith and Lisa Fulp, and one brother, William Shadoan; and 7 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands Bill Settles and Bill Freeman. Funeral services will be at 5PM on Sunday, February 8, 2020 in the Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, Plainfield where friends may call on Sunday from 1 to 5PM. Inurnment will be at a later date at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, Greenwood. Online condolences may be sent to www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020